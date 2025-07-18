F&M Bank Announces Leadership Transition with Kevin J. Sauder as New Chairman of the Board

F&M Bank announces leadership transition; Andrew Briggs steps down as Chairman, succeeded by Kevin J. Sauder.

F&M Bank, based in Archbold, Ohio, announced that Chairman Andrew Briggs will step down from his role as part of a transition plan he initiated. Briggs, who has served on the Board for seven years and as Chairman since 2024, will remain a director until his retirement in 2026, working closely with newly appointed Chairman Kevin J. Sauder. Sauder, who has been on the Board since 2004 and is the retired President & CEO of Sauder Woodworking Co., assumes the Chairman role immediately. Both leaders emphasize the importance of continuity and community relationships, with F&M's President and CEO, Lars B. Eller, praising Briggs for his contributions and expressing confidence in Sauder's leadership abilities. F&M Bank has been serving its communities since 1897, offering a range of financial services across several counties in Ohio and parts of Indiana and Michigan.

Potential Positives

Leadership transition involves a planned and collaborative approach, ensuring stability and continuity for the bank.

Kevin J. Sauder, the new Chairman, brings extensive leadership experience and a strong commitment to F&M's mission and values.

Andrew Briggs' tenure is recognized for significantly advancing F&M's strategic vision, promoting community banking, and strengthening governance.

Potential Negatives

Andrew Briggs, the Chairman of the Board, is stepping down, which may indicate potential instability or changes in leadership direction for the bank.

The press release highlights a planned leadership transition that could reflect underlying strategic challenges faced by the company that necessitated this change.

FAQ

Who is the new Chairman of F&M Bank?

The new Chairman of F&M Bank is Kevin J. Sauder, effective immediately following Andrew Briggs' step down.

What was Andrew Briggs' role at F&M Bank?

Andrew Briggs served as Chairman of the Board and director at F&M Bank for several years before his retirement.

What will Andrew Briggs do after stepping down as Chairman?

Briggs will continue to serve as a director until his retirement from the Board in 2026.

When did Kevin J. Sauder join F&M Bank's Board?

Kevin J. Sauder has been a member of F&M's Board since 2004.

What is F&M Bank's mission?

F&M Bank is committed to community banking, providing support and financial services to local communities since 1897.

$FMAO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMAO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT E. LATTA has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 06/05, 04/20, 01/20 and 0 sales.

$FMAO Insider Trading Activity

$FMAO insiders have traded $FMAO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMAO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN D BOYCE purchased 210 shares for an estimated $5,052

$FMAO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $FMAO stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), announced that Andrew Briggs, Chairman of the Board, will step down from his position as part of a plan he initiated. Briggs, who has served on the Board for seven years and as Chairman since 2024, will continue serving as a director through his retirement from the Board in 2026 and will work closely with newly appointed Chairman, Kevin J. Sauder, to ensure a seamless transition.





Sauder, who currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board and is Retired President & CEO of Sauder Woodworking Co., has been named Chairman of the Board, effective today. A member of F&M’s Board since 2004, Sauder brings extensive leadership experience, deep community ties, and a strong commitment to the mission and values of F&M Bank. He and Briggs will work together over the coming year to support board continuity and strategic momentum.





“Andrew’s guidance has been instrumental in helping F&M expand our footprint and deepen our community relationships,” said Lars B. Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank. “He has been a passionate advocate for our employees, customers, and shareholders. His dedication to ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition is a reflection of his deep commitment to F&M’s future.”





Eller added, “Kevin is a thoughtful, strategic leader who understands the importance of relationship banking in the communities we serve. His business acumen, integrity, and vision make him an ideal successor. I look forward to working with Kevin in his new role as Chairman as we continue building on the strong foundation Andrew helped establish.”





Throughout his tenure, Briggs has played a vital role in advancing F&M’s strategic vision, supporting its community banking mission, and strengthening its governance. His leadership has positioned the bank for continued growth and sustained value for all stakeholders.







About F&M Bank:







F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.







Company Contact:









Investor and Media Contact:











Lars B. Eller





President and Chief Executive Officer





Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.





(419) 446-2501









leller@fm.bank









Andrew M. Berger





Managing Director





SM Berger & Company, Inc.





(216) 464-6400









andrew@smberger.com











