Flywire vs. Visa: Which Financial Payments Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Flywire targets high-value, complex payment niches like education and healthcare to drive rapid growth.

Visa leverages a massive global network and world-class net margins to maintain its industry dominance.

Which payments player belongs in your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Flywire ›

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) both play vital roles in moving money, but they represent very different paths for your portfolio. This comparison examines their financials and risks to help you decide which fits your goals.

Flywire focuses on solving complex, high-value payment problems in specific industries like education and healthcare. Visa operates the massive underlying infrastructure that powers billions of daily transactions globally. We compare their financials and risks to help you decide which stock is the better buy.

The case for Flywire

Flywire operates as a global payments enablement and software company, often categorized among high-growth tech stocks. It processes both cross-border and domestic payments for specialized clients in the education, healthcare, and travel industries. By focusing on these complex verticals, the company provides tailored software that automates high-value transactions for more than 5,100 clients across 240 countries.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $603 million, representing approximately 27% year-over-year growth. The company reported a net income of $13.5 million for the year, marking a notable improvement over prior years. This results in a net margin of roughly 2.2%, representing the percentage of total revenue remaining after the company pays all operating costs and taxes.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company had no debt. The current debt level is just $1.45 million, compared to more than $325 million in cash on hand for the business, indicating the company has more than enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities.

The case for Visa

Visa operates as a global payments technology company that serves billions of consumers, businesses, and government entities. It enables digital payments to replace cash and checks in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. This massive scale creates a powerful network effect where a growing number of cardholders makes the network more valuable to merchants.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $40 billion, representing approximately 11.4% growth over the previous year. The company reported a net income of nearly $20.1 billion for the same period. This results in a net margin of roughly 50.1%, indicating the percentage of each dollar of revenue retained as profit.

As of its September 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.7x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, a metric used to evaluate if a business can pay its short-term debts with its current assets. The current ratio is about that as well.

Risk profile comparison

Flywire faces risks from global government policies that restrict international student movement, such as visa caps in Canada, the U.S., and Australia. Geopolitical friction between major economies such as China and the U.S. also threatens to slow cross-border transaction volumes. Furthermore, intense competition from legacy payment providers puts constant pressure on the company to maintain its pricing and market share.

Visa operates under heavy regulatory scrutiny, specifically regarding the interchange fees it charges for processing transactions. The company faces stiff competition from other global networks like Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and American Express (NYSE:AXP), as well as new real-time payment systems. Additionally, any significant cybersecurity breach could lead to data loss and substantial regulatory fines.

Valuation comparison

Visa and Flywire are equally good buys based on their identical Forward P/E ratio, comparing price to future earnings estimates. Flywire carries a lower P/S ratio, measuring price against revenue.

Metric Flywire Visa Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 22.2x 22.2x 32.2x P/S ratio 3.0x 16.8x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Encrypted payment system providers like Visa have been under attack from fintechs and neobanks for years, as a shift toward mobile banking and innovation in financial products and transaction speed has allowed new entrants like Flywire to gain a foothold.

While both companies are profitable —Visa more so —and have equal price-to-forward earnings ratios that are cheaper than the financial services sector overall, each has a forward P/E of 22.2 in recent trading; the younger and more nimble Flywire gets the nod.

The knee-jerk reaction to the U.S. tamping down on foreign students is that it’s bad for Flywire, which has established a strong niche in serving students. But the company’s experience with similar admissions tightening in Canada and Australia shows that such restrictions don’t reduce Flywire’s business; they simply shift where students go to school. Given that Flywire has a global network that is especially strong in countries like India, which send many students abroad, this doesn’t really affect its business.

The global nature of Flywire’s network — it accepts payments from 240 countries — has not only given it real strength in the student realm but has also enabled it to grow businesses in travel and health care, which see lots of cross-border payments. Revenue is expected to rise about 24% to $747 million this year, with net income improving. Growth-wise, Visa’s scale works against it: its sales are expected to rise about 14%, still impressive, but not at a forward price-to-sales ratio so much larger than its smaller competitor.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.