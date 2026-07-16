Flywire vs. Mastercard: Which Financial Payments Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Flywire specializes in complex, high-value payment workflows across education, healthcare, and travel verticals.

Mastercard operates a massive global network with high net margins and significant free cash flow generation.

Which payment player is the better fit for your diversified portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Flywire ›

The global movement of money is shifting from paper to digital systems at a rapid pace. Should you bet on Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW) or the established giant Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in 2026?

Flywire carves out a niche by streamlining complex, high-value payments that traditional systems often struggle to handle efficiently. Mastercard provides the underlying rails for trillions of dollars in global commerce across nearly every country. Comparing them highlights a choice between a high-growth specialist and a diversified titan of the payment industry.

The case for Flywire Corp

Flywire operates as a global payments enablement company that embeds its software into the accounts receivable workflows of specific industries. By focusing on education, healthcare, travel, and B2B sectors, the company addresses pain points in cross-border transactions and currency conversion. It recently expanded its reach by partnering with Scholarship America to digitize scholarship disbursements, showing its continued focus on the education vertical. The business relies on deep integrations with major platforms like Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) to maintain its competitive position.

In FY 2025, revenue reached $603 million, representing approximately 27% year-over-year growth. The company reported a net income of $13.5 million for the year, marking a notable improvement over prior years. This results in a net margin of roughly 2.2%, representing the percentage of total revenue remaining after the company pays all operating costs and taxes.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company had no debt. The current debt level is only around $1.5 million, compared to more than $325 million in cash on hand, indicating the company has more than enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow in 2025 was $90.3 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 72% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Mastercard

Mastercard functions as a central technology node in the global payments ecosystem, connecting consumers, financial institutions, and merchants. Its four-party network model generates revenue from transaction switching, authorization, and clearing services worldwide. Recent strategic moves include deploying 'Agent Pay for Machines' and partnering with JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to enhance cross-border commerce capabilities. While the company maintains a dominant market position, it does face high revenue concentration among its five largest global issuing and acquiring partners.

The company continues to produce exceptional financial results fueled by the ongoing global transition away from cash. During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $32.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 16.4%. This top-line growth supported net income of nearly $15 billion for the year. Maintaining a net margin of roughly 45.6% highlights the consistent profitability of this titan among financial stocks.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 2.5x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. Free cash flow reached nearly $16.4 billion, which is the cash left over after accounting for all capital investments. This cash generation enables consistent reinvestment in its technology infrastructure and shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Risk profile comparison

Flywire faces significant regulatory and compliance risks because it operates as a money service business requiring licenses in dozens of jurisdictions. The company is also sensitive to geopolitical shifts, specifically international student visa policies in Canada and Australia, which have recently impacted cross-border payment volumes. Furthermore, the company relies on third-party cloud infrastructure like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a network of banking partners. Any service interruptions or the loss of a critical partner relationship could materially disrupt its ability to process transactions.

Mastercard faces intense global scrutiny over interchange fees, as evidenced by preliminary court approval of a $38 billion settlement with U.S. merchants. The rise of government-backed digital payment systems like PIX or FedNow also poses a threat of competitive disintermediation. Additionally, the company competes with digital wallets from tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that provide alternative payment routes. Since Mastercard is a central node in global finance, it remains a constant target for sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, requiring continuous defensive investment.

Valuation comparison

While Mastercard carries a higher Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, Flywire offers a significantly lower P/S ratio for growth-minded investors.

Metric Flywire Mastercard Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.3x 27.4x 242.8x P/S ratio 3.4x 14.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Encrypted payment system providers like Mastercard have been challenged by fintechs and neobanks, as a shift toward mobile banking and innovation in financial products and transaction speed has allowed new entrants like Flywire to gain a foothold.

The knee-jerk reaction to the U.S. tamping down on foreign students is that it’s bad for Flywire, which has established a strong niche in serving students. But the company’s experience with similar admissions tightening in Canada and Australia shows that such restrictions don’t reduce Flywire’s business; they simply shift where students go to school. Given that Flywire has a global network that is especially strong in countries like India, which send many students abroad, this doesn’t really affect its business.

The global nature of Flywire’s network — it accepts payments from 240 countries — has not only given it real strength in the student realm but also enabled it to grow businesses in travel and healthcare, which see many cross-border payments. Revenue is expected to rise about 24% to $747 million this fiscal year, with net income improving to about $55 million.

Mastercard’s network handled $10.6 trillion of the estimated $41 trillion global consumer spend in 2025. Even at that level, Mastercard management says it still has plenty of room to grow, given that some $11 trillion in transactions are still in cash. Mastercard is a behemoth, creating something like a duopoly with Visa (NYSE:V) in global payments, though one others, including Flywire, are slowly cracking. Mastercard’s 2026 profitability is seen increasing 14% to $17.1 billion on revenue of $37.1 billion, a rise of close to 15%.

Cross border transactions by consumers are increasing, as is the use of digital payments worldwide, making both Flywire and Mastercard intriguing investments. Mastercard’s heft and massive cash flow are compelling, but Flywire’s cheaper P/S and forward P/E ratios make it an attractive entry point for investors looking to profit on a payment network stock.

Should you buy stock in Flywire right now?

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Mastercard, Oracle, Visa, and Workday. The Motley Fool recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.