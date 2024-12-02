Flywire price target raised to $26 from $23 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nate Svensson raised the firm’s price target on Flywire (FLYW) to $26 from $23 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company enters 2025 facing several key investor debates, with the primary concern revolving around the impact of regulatory changes in Canada and Australia impacting international student flows, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Deutsche expects Flywire will initially guide to 2025 revenue growth of 19%-23% and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 300 basis points, given the Q4 organic exit rate and expectations for flat growth in Canada and a deceleration in Australia next year.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FLYW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.