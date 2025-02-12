Flywire Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Flywire Corporation will announce its 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MASSARO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,275 shares for an estimated $288,075 .

. PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,611 shares for an estimated $235,573 .

. ROB ORGEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,376 shares for an estimated $148,340 .

. DAVID R. KING (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,857 shares for an estimated $121,166.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,



Flywire Corporation



(Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 5:00pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Cosmin Pitigoi, CFO.





The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at



https://ir.flywire.com/



. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.







About Flywire







Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.





Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.





Flywire supports more than 4,000 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit





www.flywire.com





. Follow Flywire on





X





,





LinkedIn





and





Facebook





.







Contacts









Investor Relations



:





Masha Kahn







ir@Flywire.com













Media



:





Sarah King







media@flywire.com





