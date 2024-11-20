Flywire appoints Jaques to board of directors

Flywire (FLYW) announces the appointment of Carleigh Jaques to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jaques will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of Flywire’s Board of Directors.
