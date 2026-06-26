Flywire and The Mosaic have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 26, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Flywire Corp FLYW as the Bull of the Day and The Mosaic Company MOS as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc. MU

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Flywire Corp is a global payments software company focused on simplifying complex, high-value transactions across industries such as education, healthcare, travel and B2B payments. The company helps organizations accept and process payments across borders, currencies and payment methods, making it a key infrastructure provider in several large and growing end markets.

Though the payments industry is quite competitive, Flywire enjoys a niche position and stands out for the right reasons. The stock carries a top Zacks Rank, backed by strong growth forecasts and improving earnings estimate momentum. More importantly, Flywire appears to be reaching a major inflection point in profitability, with earnings expected to ramp significantly as revenue scales and operating leverage begins to show through.

Moreover, because profits are at the early stage of an acceleration, the stock still boasts a very reasonable valuation as well as growing stock price momentum. For investors looking for a new portfolio addition, Flywire is a compelling consideration.

Flywire Stock Experiences Major Upgrades

Earnings estimates have turned sharply higher, highlighting the profit acceleration now taking shape at Flywire. Current year earnings estimates have jumped 217%, while next year estimates have climbed 148%, helping FLYW earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The company also delivered a major upside surprise in its most recent quarterly report, beating EPS estimates by 233%. That kind of estimate momentum is especially notable because it comes alongside strong top-line growth. Sales are projected to increase 22.4% this year and another 15.6% next year, while earnings are forecast to surge 736% this year and rise another 40.6% the following year.

Despite those significant growth forecasts, the stock still trades at just 18x forward earnings. With long-term EPS growth projected at 35% annually, Flywire carries a compelling PEG ratio of 0.5, suggesting the market may not yet be fully pricing in the company’s earnings inflection.

Should Investors Buy Shares in FLYW?

FLYW has many of the traits investors look for: a top Zacks Rank, rising earnings estimates, strong revenue growth, accelerating profitability and a reasonable valuation.

What makes the story more compelling is Flywire’s niche. The company is not competing in the most commoditized part of payments. Instead, it focuses on complex, high-value transactions across education, healthcare, travel and B2B, where payments are often large, cross-border and regulated.

That gives Flywire a more differentiated position than a generic payments processor. The company helps clients manage payment acceptance, currency conversion, compliance, reconciliation and customer communication through software embedded into their existing systems. Education remains the clearest example, but the same model can extend across other large end markets.

While the payments industry is competitive and smaller growth stocks can be volatile, Flywire’s combination of earnings momentum, strong growth forecasts, improving profitability and a defensible niche makes the stock a compelling consideration for investors.

The Mosaic Company is one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate and potash fertilizers, making it a key player in the global agriculture supply chain. But despite its strategic importance, the stock has been under heavy pressure.

Just last week, MOS fell to another multi-year low as investors continued to price in a deeply challenged earnings outlook. Profit estimates have moved sharply lower, demand remains uneven, and the company continues to face geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds that have no clear near-term resolution. Adding to the pressure, Mosaic’s challenged balance sheet limits financial flexibility at a time when the business could use more room to navigate a difficult operating environment.

For now, Mosaic looks like a stock investors should avoid. Until earnings momentum improves, the balance sheet strengthens and the broader fertilizer backdrop becomes more favorable, MOS earns its place as today’s Bear of the Day.

Mosaic Company Earnings Outlook Craters Stock

Sharp downward revisions to Mosaic’s earnings outlook continue to weigh heavily on the stock, pushing MOS to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Current year earnings estimates have dropped nearly 50%, while next year estimates have fallen 24.7%.

The broader growth outlook is weak as well. Sales are projected to rise just 5.5% this year before slipping 1.2% next year. Earnings are expected to fall 63.4% this year, underscoring the pressure on profitability. The one bright spot is that earnings are forecast to rebound 131% next year.

Should Investors Avoid MOS Stock?

For now, MOS looks like a stock investors should avoid. The company remains a key player in the global fertilizer market, and over the long term, it is likely a matter of when, not if, the cycle eventually improves. Farmers will continue to need phosphate and potash, and Mosaic’s scale gives it an important position in that supply chain.

But bullish catalysts have not shown up clearly yet. For now, earnings estimates are falling, profitability is under pressure, the balance sheet limits flexibility and the stock continues to make new lows. Until there is a clearer turn in earnings momentum, investors may be better off seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Additional content:

Missed NVIDIA’s 900% Run? Micron Could Be AI’s Next Big Winner

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp.’s shares have soared 902.3% over the past five-year period, pushing the company’s market capitalization above $4 trillion, and making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. Incessant demand for NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI hardware, including its Blackwell chips and graphics processing units (GPUs), has been a key catalyst behind the company’s noteworthy performance.

However, in recent times, NVIDIA’s shares have seen modest gains, as most of its solid quarterly performance has been priced into the stock. At the same time, investors remain skeptical about whether AI-related spending will increase fast enough to justify the company’s lofty valuation. Needless to say, the ongoing China-related export restrictions could weigh on profit margins and derail NVIDIA’s long-term growth prospects.

But investors shouldn’t be disheartened if they have missed out on NVIDIA’s explosive gains; instead, Micron Technology, Inc. could be the next big opportunity for them. Micron stock appears well-poised to notch a new record high, eclipsing its previous peak of $1,213.56 set on June 22, 2026. Micron has delivered exceptional returns of more than 700% over the past year.

Micron’s recent strong earnings results, driven by unprecedented demand for its state-of-the-art high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips used in AI servers, coupled with its strategic supply partnership with Anthropic, have positioned the Micron stock for a potential breakout above its previous high. Let us thus take a closer look at the two major factors underpinning Micron’s bullish outlook.

Micron’s AI Transformation: Record Results, Margin Surge, Growth Era

Micron’s latest blockbuster earnings results have reconfirmed that the company is no longer a cyclical memory stock; it has established itself as a vital supplier of AI infrastructure. For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Micron reported revenues of $41.46 billion, way more than the $23.86 billion reported in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, and up 74% sequentially, according to investors.micron.com. Revenues also more than quadrupled from the same period a year earlier.

Even more encouraging is the company’s forward guidance, with Micron expecting revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 to reach around $50 billion, indicating that demand for HBM chips used in AI servers is increasing at a faster pace than earlier market expectations. But it’s not just AI enthusiasm that is driving the company’s performance; Micron’s earnings and cash flows are increasing at a promising pace enough to justify its elevated valuation.

Micron’s profitability has reached exceptional levels, with its gross margin for the fiscal third quarter increasing to 84.6% from 37.7% a year ago, reflecting strong pricing power and the strategic importance of AI-focused memory products. Additionally, a robust operating cash flow of $25.39 billion during the quarter has strengthened the company’s balance sheet and has given enough financial flexibility to fund growth initiatives.

Meanwhile, a recent strategic collaboration with Anthropic will enable Micron to integrate its advanced memory solutions into future AI infrastructure and improve long-term demand-supply visibility. This partnership could act as a growth catalyst as the demand for Micron’s HBM chips and advanced memory solutions will increase.

Micron: The Next AI Winner After NVIDIA

As investors seek the next big AI beneficiary after NVIDIA, Micron has emerged as a strong contender. The company’s transformation as a key AI infrastructure supplier, supported by surging AI-driven HBM demand, explosive revenue growth, expanding margins, strong cash generation, and its Anthropic partnership, provides multiple catalysts for a significant upside.

With AI adoption still accelerating, Micron is all set to play a leading role in the next phase of the AI boom and deliver additional upside for investors. Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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