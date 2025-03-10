Flywire and Ascensus Collaborate to Enhance Digital 529 Tuition Payments for Families Across the U.S.

Flywire and Ascensus enhance 529 plan digital payments, facilitating over $2 billion in tuition payments to U.S. colleges in 2024.

Flywire Corporation and Ascensus have announced a successful partnership that delivered over $2 billion in electronic 529 tuition payments to U.S. colleges and universities in 2024. This initiative, which extends to more than 750 institutions and over 40 Ascensus-administered 529 savings programs, aims to streamline the tuition payment process for families by facilitating direct electronic disbursements from 529 accounts. The transition to digital payments has notably reduced reliance on paper checks, enhancing efficiency for both families and educational institutions. The partnership reflects the commitment of both companies to improve access to education savings and provides a more user-friendly experience for families managing their educational finances.

Potential Positives

Flywire and Ascensus delivered over $2 billion in electronic 529 tuition payments directly to U.S. colleges and universities in 2024, demonstrating the scale and impact of their digital payment solution.

The partnership enabled significant operational efficiencies by eliminating over 200,000 paper checks in 2024, improving the speed and reliability of tuition payments for families and institutions.

The integration of Flywire’s payment solution into over 750 institutions enhances accessibility for families and positions Flywire as a leader in the education payment sector.

The expansion to six additional plans in 2024, bringing the total to over 40 Ascensus-administered 529 plans using Flywire, indicates growth and increased adoption of their technology in the market.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership has resulted in significant progress, the mention of over 200,000 eliminated paper checks may indicate prior inefficiencies and challenges with their previous systems that could raise concerns about the company's operational history.



The forward-looking statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties, which could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations, potentially affecting investor confidence.



The emphasis on consumer demand for digital payments may highlight the competitive landscape in which Flywire operates, suggesting the company must continuously innovate to maintain its market position.

FAQ

What is the Flywire and Ascensus partnership about?

The partnership offers a digital payment solution for 529 plans, improving tuition payment access for families.

How much money was delivered in electronic payments?

Over $2 billion in electronic 529 tuition payments were processed throughout 2024.

How many institutions are benefiting from this solution?

The technology is now accessible through more than 750 institutions across the U.S.

What advantages does the digital disbursement solution provide?

The solution eliminates paper checks, speeds up transactions, and reduces administrative burdens for schools.

How can families access their education savings through this service?

Families can electronically disburse funds directly from their 529 accounts to pay tuition-related expenses.

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,507 shares for an estimated $180,541 .

. GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Direct-to-school digital payment experience developed by Flywire and Ascensus offers an intuitive user experience that improves how families access their education savings









With six additional plans signed on in 2024, more than 40 Ascensus-administered 529 plans can leverage Flywire’s digital disbursement technology







BOSTON and DRESHER, Pa., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Flywire Corporation





(NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments and enablement and software company, and





Ascensus





, ​​a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings, are pleased to announce that they delivered more than $2 billion in electronic 529 tuition payments directly to colleges and universities in the U.S. throughout 2024. The digital payment capability has expanded to over 750 institutions and is now accessible through more than 40 Ascensus-administered 529 savings programs, enabling more efficient tuition payments for plan participants. The success of their integration underscores Flywire’s and Ascensus’ commitment to making paying for college more affordable and accessible for families across the country.





Through Flywire’s partnership with Ascensus, families saving in a participating 529 plan on the Ascensus platform can leverage Flywire to electronically disburse funds to pay tuition-related expenses directly to the school from their 529 account. The partnership, which eliminated more than 200,000 paper checks in 2024, replaces the manual, inefficient process of handling 529 payments via paper checks with a fully digital payment and reconciliation system, reducing delays for students and administrative backlogs for schools. Integrating directly into an institution’s student database, Flywire also makes it simple and easy for any school in the U.S. to benefit from the ease of reconciliation and other operational efficiencies of the 529 disbursement solution, regardless of whether they are existing Flywire clients or not.





“



We recently implemented the 529 payment solution with Flywire, and that has been very beneficial to my office, the administrative staff, and students as well



,” said



Alyse Kwapien, Director of Cash Management & University Bursar, University of Connecticut.



“



Before Flywire,





a common problem that we’d face would be parents requesting checks from their 529 providers, which would never make it to our mail room. Now with the Flywire 529 solution, we can receive payments electronically. It's significantly quicker for the student and there are no more concerns about payment getting lost in the mail. And that also means my staff isn't spending as much time opening envelopes and manually posting payments



.”





State administrators and agencies who sponsor 529 plans want to make it as easy as possible for savers to access and apply their savings to higher education expenses. The direct-to-school digital delivery option developed by Ascensus and Flywire offers an intuitive user experience that improves how families access their education savings.





“



At Ascensus, we build solutions to make it easy to manage a 529 plan throughout the lifecycle of an account



,” noted



Peg Creonte, President of Ascensus Government Savings



. “



We’re thrilled at the success of our partnership with Flywire and look forward to building on our continued commitment to offering leading edge technology solutions for our clients



.”







“This milestone illustrates continued consumer demand for fast and secure digital payments in the education sector,”





commented Sharon Butler, EVP of Global Education, Flywire.





“It also reflects the shared commitment Flywire and Ascensus have as industry leaders that listen to their clients in order to develop innovative technology. With billions of dollars delivered, additional plans connected and hundreds of schools signed up, there is a lot of momentum behind us and we are thrilled to extend our capabilities more broadly throughout the U.S.”









About Flywire







Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.





Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.





Flywire supports more than 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit







www.flywire.com







. Follow Flywire on







X







(formerly known as Twitter),







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







.







