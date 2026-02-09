Flynn Zito Dumps 100,000 D-Wave Quantum Shares Worth $2.9 Million

Key Points

Sold 100,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum; estimated trade size was $2.91 million (based on average closing prices in the quarter).

Quarter-end position value decreased by $2.41 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.

Transaction value equated to 1.04% of Flynn Zito's $279.76 million 13F AUM.

Post-trade holding: 40,000 shares, valued at $1.05 million as of December 31, 2025.

The position now represents 0.37% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 5, 2026, Flynn Zito Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 100,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS).

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 5, 2026, Flynn Zito Capital Management reduced its stake by 100,000 shares in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $2.91 million. The fund’s position value in D-Wave Quantum declined by $2.41 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and price movements.

What else to know

This was a sell, leaving the D-Wave Quantum position at 0.37% of the fund’s 13F AUM after the transaction.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: HFXI: $20,609,453 (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: PRF: $20,383,474 (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $20,002,736 (7.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWF: $18,790,446 (6.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: FLQM: $17,814,776 (6.4% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares of D-Wave Quantum were priced at $17.21, up 174.9% over the past year with one-year alpha of 162.76 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $17.21 Market capitalization $6.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $24,144,000 Net income (TTM) ($398,813,000)

Company snapshot

Provides quantum computing systems, cloud-based quantum access, professional onboarding services, and open-source software tools.

Generates revenue through hardware sales, cloud subscriptions, and enterprise quantum consulting and deployment services.

Targets manufacturing, logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other sectors seeking advanced computational solutions.

D-Wave Quantum is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of quantum computing hardware, software, and cloud-based services. The company leverages its proprietary quantum systems and developer ecosystem to address complex computational challenges across diverse industries. With a focus on enterprise adoption, D-Wave positions itself as a leader in applied quantum computing solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Flynn Zito appears to have made a successful trade in D-Wave Quantum stock.

The investment management firm purchased its 140,000 shares in the first quarter of 2025. From there, the stock steadily rose until its price spiked in Q4. This makes it likely that it made a return of between 250% and 615% on the shares it sold. Additionally, the fact that it still holds 40,000 shares could indicate it sees further profit potential in this quantum computing stock.

D-Wave Quantum is known as the “practical quantum computing company” and has built a relationship with many companies to apply its technology to their challenges.

Nonetheless, it continues to incur massive losses, which makes holding this stock highly risky over the long term. Also, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio was just above 200 at the time of this filing, making it difficult to measure from a valuation standpoint.

Hence, quantum computing should play a prominent role in the tech industry for some time to come. However, the recent sale seems to point to both the difficulty and the profit potential of investing in companies like D-Wave.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

