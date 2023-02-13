Flynn James E Increases Position in ProLung (LUNG)

Fintel reports that Flynn James E has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of ProLung, Inc. (LUNG). This represents 6.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 2.47MM shares and 6.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 100.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProLung is $11.29. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of $8.87.

The projected annual revenue for ProLung is $64MM, an increase of 23.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProLung. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNG is 0.10%, an increase of 33.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 40,808K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,503K shares representing 14.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,433K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 51.51% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,721K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 17.08% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,685K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,701K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 54.17% over the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 1,220K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 22.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNG by 52.04% over the last quarter.

Pulmonx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is focused on providing planning tools and treatments for obstructive lung disease. Its solutions include Zephyr Valve, Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX Lung Analysis Platform. The Company's solutions offer minimally invasive treatment option for patients with severe emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its solution provides bronchoscopic lung volume reduction without surgery. The Zephyr Valves are indicated for bronchoscopic treatment of adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema in regions of the lung that have little to no collateral ventilation. The Zephyr Valves are placed in the airways to occlude the diseased parts of the lung, allowing trapped air to escape.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.