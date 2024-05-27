Flynn Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold in Tasmania

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. announces promising first results from its latest diamond drilling program at the Trafalgar Prospect in Northeast Tasmania, revealing multiple high-grade gold veins and confirming the continuity of significant mineralization. The company, with a strong capital structure featuring no debt and a market cap of A$8.4M, is optimistic as drilling continues, with further results anticipated in the coming weeks. These initial findings support Flynn Gold’s updated exploration model and reinforce the potential of the Trafalgar site as a high-grade, intrusion-related gold deposit.

For further insights into AU:FG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.