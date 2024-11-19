News & Insights

Flynn Gold Ltd. Highlights Tasmanian Gold Exploration

November 19, 2024 — 10:10 pm EST

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. has presented its latest investor presentation, highlighting its ongoing efforts in high-grade gold exploration and discovery in Tasmania. The company continues to focus on creating value through its exploration results, which are supported by competent geological assessments. Investors are encouraged to consider Flynn Gold’s continuous disclosure announcements to make informed investment decisions.

