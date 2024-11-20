Flynn Gold Ltd. AGM Success Boosts Investor Confidence

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. successfully passed all six resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of director Mr. Clive Duncan. The approval of an Employee Incentive Plan and a 10% Placement Facility highlights the company’s strategic focus on growth and rewarding performance. This positive outcome is likely to interest investors looking for stability and potential in the gold mining sector.

