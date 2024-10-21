News & Insights

Flynn Gold to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM AEDT. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance to participate and cast their votes on resolutions. The company provides an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and engage during the meeting.

