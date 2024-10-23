Flying Solo: What Singles Considering Homeownership Need To Know

I bought my home—a small studio apartment—in New York City as a single person over two decades ago. After several years of renting and subletting, it was the best move I ever made. I was also apparently ahead of the curve.

In 2000—three years before I bought my apartment (with vital parental support, I should add)—nearly 25 million unmarried Americans owned homes, according to the Pew Research Center. This group included U.S. adults who never married or were either divorced or widowed. Just two years later in 2022, unmarried Americans occupied 35.2 million homes—roughly a 40% increase.

While the amount of single homeowners has risen, buying a home as a single person isn’t the best fit for everyone. However, if you’re motivated to own a piece of the American dream, the rewards of buying a home can far outweigh the obstacles.

How I Got My Home as a Single Person

While being unmarried doesn’t impact your ability to qualify for a mortgage, some aspects of being single can put you at a disadvantage compared to married or joint borrowers. For starters, a married couple’s combined income typically allows them to afford larger, more expensive homes more comfortably. In comparison, you might not qualify for a larger home loan with a single income—especially if that income is low or moderate.

For example, when I was looking to buy an apartment, I was making my living as a server. Though my job was stable, my income was low—especially for affording a place in New York City. So, while I would have much preferred to purchase a one-bedroom home, I mainly focused on studio apartments that were aligned more with my budget.

As a single buyer earning a modest income, I was also unlikely to have secured an optimal mortgage rate, favorable loan terms and co-op board approval. Short for “cooperative,” a co-op is a building in which residents (also known as shareholders) buy shares in the corporation that owns the building based on the size of the unit they purchased.

Consequently, my parents took out the mortgage on my behalf and served as my guarantors, and we established a monthly payment plan.

Single and Thinking of Buying a Home? Here’s What to Consider

If you’re thinking of buying a home solo either now or in the future, you’re in good company—single American homeownership remains on the upswing.

“As Realtors, we are seeing an increase in the number of single folks looking to buy due to a variety of reasons, including increasingly expensive rent prices,” says Nicole Stewart, a senior Redfin agent based in Boise, Idaho.

Karen Heston, a vice president and senior mortgage banker with Bank of Oklahoma (a BOK Financial subsidiary), says that of the 930 loans she’s closed over the past five years, one-third of the borrowers were singles.

Challenges Buyers Face When Buying a Home Solo

Though Stewart, a single home buyer and homeowner herself, said that single buyers face many of the same challenges as married buyers, there are notable differences. The fundamental distinction is that they face these challenges without the financial cushion of a joint borrower.

“There can be limitations when buying a home as a single person,” Heston says. “The most obvious is that a single person would only have their income to use for qualifying.”

In comparison, lenders typically consider both incomes when you buy with another borrower, according to Heston. This can increase purchasing power and reduce your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, allowing the flexibility to buy a more expensive home. A lower DTI ratio decreases the risk of the loan, which could mean a better interest rate. Mortgage insurance on conventional loans also typically decreases slightly when more than one person is on the loan.

Also keep in mind that while underwriting guidelines for single and joint loans are the same, some single buyers may face obstacles during the automated underwriting process.

“The loan information is run through that system before a human underwriter reviews the loan,” Heston says. “I have seen borderline borrowers not get approved through the automated underwriting system, but adding another borrower reversed the loan decision to an approval when it would not go [through] with just one person.”

Pros and Cons of Buying and Owning a Home as a Single Person

While buying and owning a home solo can involve some hurdles and risks, homeownership also brings the potential for significant rewards. Here are some pros and cons to consider before deciding if buying a home as a single person is right for you.

Expert Tips for Single Home Buyers

If you’re a single person considering homeownership, here are several expert tips that can help strengthen your position before buying and owning a home:

Plan for extra expenses. “Single buyers should be prepared for the added pressure of shouldering maintenance and repairs on their own,” says Zak Litwak, a Redfin agent based in Rochester, New York. “Setting aside funds for unexpected costs is essential, as well as looking into home warranties.”

Heston says her best advice for single buyers—and anyone purchasing a home—is to strengthen their credit. “Having good-to-great credit will give you the most options and best interest rates,” she says. Additionally, for those who don’t currently qualify due to having fair credit and limited savings, “lenders can help get them on track to become a homeowner if they are willing to do the work.” Work with vetted real estate professionals and lenders. Not surprisingly, Stewart says solo buyers should first and foremost connect with a trusted real estate agent professional to help them navigate the process. She also recommends checking out mortgage lenders who understand your local market.

Not surprisingly, Stewart says solo buyers should first and foremost connect with a trusted real estate agent professional to help them navigate the process. She also recommends checking out mortgage lenders who understand your local market. Consider what you can afford. Stewart recommends establishing a budget and avoiding the temptation to look at unaffordable houses. Getting seller concessions toward approved lender costs rather than a lower home purchase price could also help with affordability. “This [means] less out of pocket for you as a buyer and could even save you money monthly,” Stewart says.

