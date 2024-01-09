Flying On Alaska Airlines Or United After The Boeing Max 9 Blowout: What Travelers Should Know

Hundreds of U.S. flights have been canceled after a portion of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 9 plane blew off in mid-air on January 5, forcing an emergency landing.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are the two U.S. carriers who fly these planes. Both have grounded their Max 9 fleets as inspections ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration continue.

The situation will likely lead to more flight cancellations in the coming days. United began scrutinizing its Max 9 jets on January 6 and has reportedly uncovered problems related to the installation of the so-called door plug, including loose bolts.

For travelers whose flights were disrupted by the incident, the airlines are offering rebooking or waiver options. Travel insurance may help with any out-of-pocket costs associated with the incident.

What Happened on the Alaska Airlines Flight?

On Friday, just minutes after takeoff on a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, a part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9’s fuselage—known as a door plug—blew out at 16,000 feet. The plane was forced to turn around and return to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says no passengers were in the seats directly adjacent to the section that tore off. No serious injuries were reported.

The FAA immediately grounded 171 Boeing Max 9 aircraft worldwide. Of those, 65 are flown by Alaska Airlines, 79 by United.

Roughly 400 flights had been canceled by Alaska and United as of late Monday, according to Flightaware.com.

What if You Have an Upcoming Flight on Alaska or United?

Alaska or United should notify you if your flight is affected by the inspections. Watch for any emails or alerts from your airline on your phone app.

If you don’t want to wait, you can also check your flight status online through the airline’s website, looking at the app or calling the company. Note that it might take some time to speak directly with a customer service representative; they’re facing heavy call volumes due to this incident as well as delays from winter storms. You can also check the airlines’ posts on social media.

Alaska Airlines is offering a flexible travel policy for people who originally planned to travel through January 9, with the option to rebook or cancel certain flights.

Meanwhile, United will waive rebooking fees—and in some cases, offer a full refund—for displaced customers who had been scheduled to fly through January 10 on a Max 9 aircraft. These policies were effective as of January 8 and may be updated as the investigation continues.

If you feel uncomfortable flying right now, check with your airline about how to rebook or cancel your flight in exchange for a credit. It’s better to do this as soon as possible; the airlines have set a deadline for eligible customers to make changes without paying fees.

You might have additional rebooking flexibility or flight coverage if you purchased the flight through a travel credit card. These cards are known for offering rewards points when you buy a flight or vacation using the card but many will also help you streamline the rebooking or credit-back process in the case of a disrupted flight—especially if you’ve purchased additional flight insurance.

Should You Consider Travel Insurance?

It’s always a good idea to consider purchasing travel insurance, as no one can predict a flight disruption.

If you decide to buy travel insurance, do it early, as most policies will only cover you for events that haven’t happened yet. That means you can’t go back and purchase travel insurance after a storm or a plane malfunction has disrupted your flight.

In unusual circumstances like the Alaska Airlines incident, most airlines will work with displaced customers to get them to their final destination or provide some form of compensation, though it might be limited.

However, some travel insurance policies will also reimburse you for additional costs you incur—for example, if you unexpectedly have to stay at a hotel to wait for your next flight or lose your luggage during the flight disruption.

