News & Insights

Companies
EH

Flying drone taxi maker EHang receives another regulatory green light in China

October 13, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by David Kirton for Reuters ->

Refiled to standardize RICS format in 7th paragraph.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chinese drone maker EHang Holdings EH.O gained safety approval certification from China's aviation authority, bringing its unmanned passenger copters one step closer to commercial use, the Guangzhou-based company announced on Friday.

The 'type certification' from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is for EHang's 216-S model, a 16-rotor drone that can carry two passengers at speeds of 130 kilometres an hour at a max range of 30 kilometres.

An individual vehicle costs 2.16 million yuan ($296,000).

It is the first such electronic vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle to receive type certification from the (CAAC), EHang said, though the company still needs an operation permit before commercial activities can begin.

Shares of the NASDAQ-listed company have risen 80% so far this year to $17.10, though they remain far below their December 2020 peak of $124.09, before a damning report from aninvestment researchfirm caused a precipitous drop in value.

EHang said it is still exploring whether to work with tourism operator customers as either a product provider or also as a service provider, also operating the vehicles.

Well-established aviation and automotive industry players like Boeing BA.N, Embraer, Airbus AIR.PA, United AirlinesUAL.O, Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Stellantis STLAM.MI are among the companies pouring money into the nascent eVTOL sector.

But regulatory requirements have been one of the thorniest issues for the sector given strict safety requirements, especially for operating in dense urban environments, as well as noise and pollution concerns.

In China, AutoFlight and XPeng Inc 9868.HK are also developing vehicles in the eVTOL space.

(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by David Evans & Simon Cameron-Moore)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.