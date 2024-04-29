Flying Cars are Coming! 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Hit the Skies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It took until the 1930s for driver’s licenses to be standardized across the board, instead of just buying a car and driving it. Likewise, it took until the 1970s for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to be established, enforcing safety standards and certifications for car manufacturers, a historical precedent that could inform the regulatory path for emerging flying car stocks.

On the upside, this allowed the auto industry to rapidly evolve. In a new regulatory regime from the car legacy, the Federal Aviation Administration has the final say. Only in June 2023 did the FAA grant first ever Special Airworthiness Certification to the fully electric flying car from Alef Aeronautics.

Otherwise known as electrical vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL vehicles, companies that are pioneering this space are still largely private. As Urban Air Mobility infrastructure evolves to support them, the global flying car market is expected to grow at 34.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2035, according to Allied Market Research.

Although many flying car companies will inevitably go public in that period, potentially transforming the landscape of flying car stocks, which ones have taken the flying bull by the horns right now?

The Boeing Company (BA)

There are multiple reasons why this beleaguered aerospace company is a good buy right now. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 33% down year-to-date, following negative public spotlight on its QA practices, DEI prioritizing and whistleblower death.

Consequently, the BA stock, at around $168.44 per share, is now just about a percentage away from its 52-week low of $167.53. For investors, this combines well with Boeing’s fundamentals. After all, the company is an indispensible cog in the US military industrial complex, alongside sharing commercial aircraft duopoly with European Airbus.

Considering Boeing’s legacy weight, this makes it above other stocks, exceedingly unlikely to be allowed to go under. As one of the top flying car stocks, Boeing can tap into its still deep pool of human capital, ties to the USG, supply chain and technical know-how.

In partnership with Porsche Automobile Holding (OTCMKTS:POAHY), Boeing first began to explore eVTOL rollout in 2019, under the company’s subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences. Together with DARPA, Aurora’s roadmap holds X-65 by 2026 as the prototype aircraft for a new active flow control system.

Long-term, Boeing’s CTO Todd Citron unveiled to Nikkei its plan to roll out autonomous eVTOLs, via subsidiary Wisk Aero, to Asia by 2030. Per Nasdaq’s data, the average BA price target is considerably advantageous for investors looking for flying stock exposure, at $226.28 versus current $168.44 per share.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Like Alef Aeronautics, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) crossed several FAA certification milestones in 2022 and 2023 to get closer to commercial eVTOL rollout. Considering it is a passenger-carry eVTOL for air taxi purposes, with up to four passengers, the regulatory approval is all the more impressive.

Joby also holds the confidence of the US military industrial complex. Early in 2020, Joby’s take on eVTOLs was granted military airworthiness approval. This March, the Californian company announced the delivery of two aircraft to MacDill Air Force Base in 2025.

This is under the Agility Prime contract accounting for the delivery of nine eVTOLs to USG. However, unlike Boeing, Joby Aviation is not a blue chip stock. Typical for startups, the company continues to mount losses, having reported $513 million net loss for full-year 2023 versus $258 million net loss for full-year 2022.

Likewise, Joby nearly doubled its liabilities, from $128.2 million in 2022 to $235 million in 2023, while stakeholders’ equity essentially remained flat. Nonetheless, Joby does have investors with deep pockets to keep going. Alongside Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER), South Korean SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) contributed $100 million alone last June.

At present price level of about $5.22, JOBY stock is 28% away from its 52-week low point of $3.72 per share. Nasdaq’s forecasting puts the average JOBY price target at $7 per share, following a 15.70% year-to-date decline.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Just as China is good at scaling EVs to counter Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the same is expected of Chinese take on eVTOLs. In the form of American Depositary Shares, EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is up about 19% year-to-date, having appreciated significantly over one year, positioning it as a major player in the emerging market of flying car stocks.

Since 2020, EHang has been deploying e-ports for Automated Aerial Vehicles. This suggested the company has the blessing of the Chinese government, as it eventually completed flight tests and received multiple certifications to deploy its two-passenger multicopter, the EH216-S.

Seeing the need for greater energy density, EHang strategically invested in solid-state lithium metal battery technology last September, spearheaded by Shenzhen Inx Technology. In EHang’s March earnings report, the company revealed (unaudited) 165% year-over-year revenue growth, with a positive operating cash flow.

EHang’s net loss for full-year 2023 was $42.6 million, which is an 8.2% improvement from 2022. At $18.83 per share, EH stock has increased 98% from the 52-week low point of $9.50.

