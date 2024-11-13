News & Insights

FLYLF

Flyht Aerospace strengthens partnership with WestJet for AFIRS 228 order

November 13, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

FLYHT Aerospace (FLYLF) received an order from WestJet Airlines to install the Company’s TSO approved AFIRS 228S satcom solution on WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft. This increase to the contract previously announced in 2020 is valued at approximately US$900,000, provided that all products and services are delivered over the contract term.

