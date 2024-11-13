Flyht Aerospace strengthens partnership with WestJet for AFIRS 228 order

FLYHT Aerospace (FLYLF) received an order from WestJet Airlines to install the Company’s TSO approved AFIRS 228S satcom solution on WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft. This increase to the contract previously announced in 2020 is valued at approximately US$900,000, provided that all products and services are delivered over the contract term.
