Flydubai Signs Service Agreement With CFM International

(RTTNews) - CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines (SAF.PA), Tuesday said it signed service agreement with Dubai-based airline, flydubai for CFM LEAP-1B engines.

The agreement covers 111 LEAP-1B-powered Boeing 737 MAX fleet, and also spare engines.

flydubai currently operates 80 Boeing 737 aircraft including 30 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 47 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

"Our new service agreement with CFM and the existing close relationship we have with the engine supplier, will support our growth plans as we take delivery more than 130 aircraft over the next few years," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.

The advanced CFM LEAP engines use 15%-20% lower fuel, with reduced carbon emissions compared to previous generation engines.

