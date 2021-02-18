Commodities
BA

Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet, says Dubai government

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

United Arab Emirates-based carrier Flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter on Thursday.

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based carrier Flydubai is preparing for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to rejoin its fleet, the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter on Thursday.

The UAE civil aviation authority announced on Wednesday it was lifting the safety ban on the aircraft, which was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

Flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

The United States lifted its ban in November. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

World Markets Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular