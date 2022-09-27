FlyBlade India And Eve Air Mobility Partner To Create Urban Air Mobility Ecosystem In India

(RTTNews) - FlyBlade India, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE), and Eve Air Mobility (EVEX, EVEXW) announced Tuesday a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL or Electric Vertical Aircraft or EVA) vehicles, service and support, and Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) software solution.

The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.

India is a unique market with its vast expanse, accessibility concerns, traffic congestion and regulations. As the pioneers of providing short-haul air mobility services in India, BLADE India will act as Eve's on-ground knowledge partner to create the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem.

The data collected through BLADE India's customer experience and operations will be used to further develop Eve's eVTOL, service and support solutions, and its UATM software. BLADE India will initially underwrite 50,000 hours of flight time per year using Eve's eVTOL in the country.

The emergence of electric aviation with eVTOL vehicles is expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint, noise and cost of flying, making it more accessible to the masses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.