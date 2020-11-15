Fly Leasing Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a pretty great week for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$7.17 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a pretty bad result overall, with revenues coming in 23% lower than the analysts predicted. Statutory earnings correspondingly nosedived, with Fly Leasing reporting a loss of US$0.26 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FLY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from three analysts covering Fly Leasing is for revenues of US$326.8m in 2021, implying a painful 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 51% to US$1.82 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$340.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The consensus price target fell 7.3% to US$12.63, with the analysts signalling that the weaker revenue outlook was a more powerful indicator than the upgraded EPS forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Fly Leasing, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$8.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 20% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% next year. It's pretty clear that Fly Leasing's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Fly Leasing following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Fly Leasing's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Fly Leasing analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fly Leasing (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

