With positive vaccine news, airline stocks could recover from the pandemic-induced turbulence. But is it clear skies from here on in?

In the upcoming webcast, Fly Into 2021 With Optimism for Airlines, Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Global Investors, will discuss the state of the industry as we head into 2021, and makes the case that now may be an ideal time to invest in the global recovery through airlines and related companies.

Investors can look to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEArca: JETS), the lone ETF dedicated to airline stocks, to access the growing global airline industry.

JETS follows the U.S. Global Jets Index, which uses fundamental screens to select airline companies, with an emphasis on domestic carriers, along with global aircraft manufacturers and airport companies.

Many have turned to JETS as a way to bet on the broad recovery of the airline industry that has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic after global governments halted air travel in a bid to contain the virus. The play has also been a way for investors to bet against Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s chief executive, who sold major stakes in the four biggest U.S. carriers earlier this year.

JETS has also become a popular way for many retail investors to gain diversified exposure to the airline industry, as opposed to betting on single airliners. JETS saw significant inflows from deep-value investors and institutional investors like hedge fund managers. These inflows have accelerated as the outlook for an effective COVID-19 vaccine has become more promising, pushing airline stocks higher.

"With JETS, investors gain exposure not just to domestic airlines, but to international airlines as well. This is crucial, as the emergence and growth of the middle class in the developing world has arguably been one of the most important factors in the worldwide rise in air travel demand. JETS offers exposure not just to airlines but also to the industries that support them, including aircraft manufacturers, airports and terminal service industries," according to U.S. Global ETFs.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the airline industry can register for the Thursday, December 17 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.