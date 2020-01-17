Fly Far Away From Seller-Dominated TripAdvisor Stock

The best days for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:) have come and gone. So says its price chart which confirms the once high-flying travel services company has been dragged deep into the bearsÃ¢ÂÂ den with few chances for escape. TRIP stock is flirting with 52-week lows, and unless something changes quick, all-time lows are on the horizon.

On that note, I will examine TRIPÃ¢ÂÂs stock chart from all angles to identify the trends and price levels that should define your bias moving forward.

Weekly Time Frame

Right out of the gate, TripAdvisor found itself a bullish following. In the 18 months following its late-2011 IPO, its shares rose five-fold. Earnings growth looked promising, and optimistic investors were willing to pay up for a piece of the action. Unfortunately, disappointment set in after a spate of quarterly reports failed to justify the lofty share price.

Fast forward to 2020, and after a thorough dismantling of all that was gained, TRIP stock has come within a few bucks of where it began. ItÃ¢ÂÂs been a volatile ride with dreams dashed and bulls bashed, and the worst part of the demise is that it occurred during an epic bull market. IÃ¢ÂÂm not even going to run the numbers on how poorly TRIP has fared versus the S&P 500. Trust me Ã¢ÂÂ itÃ¢ÂÂs terrible.

So what now?

The short answer is to steer clear. The weekly trend gives no reason for buyers to get involved. ItÃ¢ÂÂs trending lower beneath all major moving averages with an uninterrupted series of lower lows and lower highs. WeÃ¢ÂÂve seen multiple bounce attempts over the past year, but every time a spark of hope forms, underwhelming earnings reports arrive to snuff it out.

Turning to support and resistance levels reveals the next ceiling looms near $33, while a floor sits at $27. TRIP stock has risen for eight weeks in a row, but all itÃ¢ÂÂs done is create a potential bear retracement pattern, or a lower-risk entry to launch short trades from. I wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt entertain any bullish ideas unless we see resistance fail and a bona fide reversal form. Perhaps the next earnings report will be the catalyst. Color me skeptical.

TRIP StockÃ¢ÂÂs Daily Time Frame

We can view the gory details of TripAdvisorÃ¢ÂÂs decline in greater clarity on the daily time frame. Though weÃ¢ÂÂve seen multiple attempts to climb back above the 50-day moving average, each has proven feeble and fleeting. Spectators hoping that this weekÃ¢ÂÂs rise above the 50-day will prove different should hold their optimism in check. WeÃ¢ÂÂve seen this movie before, and it always ends in tears.

Until we see a positive response to earnings Ã¢ÂÂ some kind of upside surprise to shock bears and spark an uptrend Ã¢ÂÂ I see no reason to bottom fish here. Mark your calendar for Feb. 13. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the date of the next report and will be the critical driver for TRIPÃ¢ÂÂs direction over the next three months.

The best trade here is no trade.

