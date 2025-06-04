Fly-E Group, Inc. Completes Public Offering of 28.6 Million Shares and 57.2 Million Warrants, Raising Approximately $6.94 Million

Fly-E Group, Inc. closed a public offering, raising approximately $6.94 million through shares and warrants for electric vehicles.

Fly-E Group, Inc. announced the closing of its public offering on June 4, 2025, which involved the sale of 28,595,553 shares of common stock and 57,191,106 warrants at a public offering price of $0.2428 per share. Each share was sold with two warrants, with an exercise price of $0.2913 per share. The offering generated approximately $6.94 million in gross proceeds, which will be used for inventory, production costs, and working capital. American Trust Investment Services, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which was conducted under a registration statement that became effective on May 15, 2025. Fly-E Group focuses on electric vehicles including motorcycles, bikes, and scooters, aiming to promote eco-friendly transportation.

Potential Positives

Fly-E Group successfully closed a public offering, raising approximately $6.94 million in gross proceeds, enhancing its financial resources.

The issuance of 28,595,553 shares of common stock, coupled with 57,191,106 warrants, provides a structure that could potentially increase investment interest in the company.

Received funds are intended for purchasing inventory and production costs of vehicles, indicating a proactive approach to scaling operations and meeting demand.

The offering was conducted under an effective SEC registration statement, demonstrating regulatory compliance and strengthening investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $0.2428 per share may indicate a lack of investor confidence, given that it suggests a significant discount or low valuation of the company's stock.

Raising approximately $6.94 million may be seen as insufficient for meeting the company's inventory and production costs, potentially implying financial distress or limited operational capacity.

The issuance of warrants may dilute existing shareholder value, raising concerns among current investors regarding their ownership stake and the future value of their shares.

FAQ

What is Fly-E Group, Inc. known for?

Fly-E Group, Inc. specializes in designing, selling, and renting electric motorcycles, bikes, and scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike."

When did Fly-E close its public offering?

Fly-E closed its public offering on June 4, 2025, raising approximately $6.94 million in gross proceeds.

What are the terms of the warrants in the offering?

Each warrant allows purchase of one share at an exercise price of $0.2913, expiring five years from the issue date.

Who acted as the placement agent for this public offering?

American Trust Investment Services, Inc. served as the exclusive placement agent for Fly-E's public offering.

How can I access the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus is available on the SEC’s website and can also be requested from American Trust Investment Services, Inc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced the closing of its public offering of 28,595,553 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and 57,191,106 warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase Common Stock (including shares of Common Stock underlying warrants) at a public offering price of $0.2428. Each share of Common Stock was sold together with two Warrants, with each Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock. Each Warrant is exercisable immediately with an exercise price equal to 120% of the offering price ($0.2913 per share), and expires on the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, subject to certain adjustments.





The offering closed on June 4, 2025. Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, were approximately $6.94 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for purchase of inventory and production costs of its vehicles and working capital.





American Trust Investment Services, Inc. acted as exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.





The securities above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, (File No. 333-286678) which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2025. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained from American Trust Investment Services, Inc., 1244 119th St, Whiting, Indiana 46394, by telephone at (219) 473-5542 or by email at



info@amtruinvest.com



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Fly-E Group, Inc.







Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website:



https://investors.flyebike.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended for this offering and the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.









For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Fly-E Group, Inc.







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@flyebike.com









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





