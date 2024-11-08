Fly-E Group Announces Leadership Changes and New Appointment

Fly-E Group, Inc. ( (FLYE) ) just unveiled an update.

Fly-E Group, Inc. announced the resignation of Ruifeng Guo as CFO and director, effective November 6, 2024, with no disputes involved. Shiwen Feng, an accomplished financial professional, steps into the role, bringing expertise from her tenure at PJMG LLC and DGLG Accounting & Tax LLC. She holds degrees from Hofstra University and Henan University. Feng’s appointment includes a probationary salary arrangement and non-compete clauses, ensuring her committed contribution to Fly-E’s financial strategies.

