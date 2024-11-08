News & Insights

Stocks

Fly-E Group Announces Leadership Changes and New Appointment

November 08, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fly-E Group, Inc. ( (FLYE) ) just unveiled an update.

Fly-E Group, Inc. announced the resignation of Ruifeng Guo as CFO and director, effective November 6, 2024, with no disputes involved. Shiwen Feng, an accomplished financial professional, steps into the role, bringing expertise from her tenure at PJMG LLC and DGLG Accounting & Tax LLC. She holds degrees from Hofstra University and Henan University. Feng’s appointment includes a probationary salary arrangement and non-compete clauses, ensuring her committed contribution to Fly-E’s financial strategies.

See more data about FLYE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.