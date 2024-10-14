FLXS or SN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Furniture stocks are likely familiar with Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) and SharkNinja, Inc. (SN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Flexsteel Industries and SharkNinja, Inc. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

FLXS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.79, while SN has a forward P/E of 25.42. We also note that FLXS has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.

Another notable valuation metric for FLXS is its P/B ratio of 1.42. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SN has a P/B of 9.12.

Based on these metrics and many more, FLXS holds a Value grade of A, while SN has a Value grade of D.

Both FLXS and SN are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FLXS is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.