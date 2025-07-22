Stocks
$FLWS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

$FLWS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,649,668 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FLWS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FLWS stock page):

$FLWS Insider Trading Activity

$FLWS insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 92 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 92 purchases buying 4,947,886 shares for an estimated $33,886,315 and 0 sales.
  • JONATHAN J. FELDMAN (President, BloomNet) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $32,947
  • ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,550

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLWS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $FLWS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $FLWS on Quiver Quantitative.

Stocks mentioned

