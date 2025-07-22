$FLWS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FLWS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,649,668 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FLWS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FLWS stock page):
$FLWS Insider Trading Activity
$FLWS insiders have traded $FLWS stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 92 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLWS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 92 purchases buying 4,947,886 shares for an estimated $33,886,315 and 0 sales.
- JONATHAN J. FELDMAN (President, BloomNet) sold 6,864 shares for an estimated $32,947
- ARNOLD P LEAP (Chief Information Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,550
$FLWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $FLWS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 4,006,105 shares (+96.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,636,019
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 895,820 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,285,338
- ING GROEP NV added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,425,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 748,510 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,416,209
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 375,730 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,216,807
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 331,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,957,148
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 316,021 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,864,523
