FLWS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.88, changing hands as high as $29.75 per share. 1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLWS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.9518 per share, with $39.6106 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.07.

