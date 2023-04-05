FLUX

Fluxys declares force majeure at Dunkirk LNG terminal from Thursday

April 05, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Fluxys FLUX.BR has declared force majeure at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal it operates due to expected disruptions from Thursday morning to Friday morning, the company said in a bulletin.

The terminal will have its delivery capacity reduced to 70 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) for 24 hours as a result of the strike action against the government's pension reform, the bulletin said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.