Fluxys declares force majeure at Dunkirk LNG terminal from Thursday

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Fluxys FLUX.BR has declared force majeure at the Dunkirk liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal it operates due to expected disruptions from Thursday morning to Friday morning, the company said in a bulletin.

The terminal will have its delivery capacity reduced to 70 gigawatt hours per day (GWh/d) for 24 hours as a result of the strike action against the government's pension reform, the bulletin said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

