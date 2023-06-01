FLUXYS BELGIUM (EBR:FLUX) Price Target Decreased by 7.69% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for FLUXYS BELGIUM (EBR:FLUX) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an decrease of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 33.15 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from the latest reported closing price of 27.00 / share.

FLUXYS BELGIUM Maintains 5.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in FLUXYS BELGIUM. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 0.00%, a decrease of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.67% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

