Flux Power Holdings Inc. Recognized in Financial Times' 2025 List of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is recognized by Financial Times as one of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Flux Power Holdings Inc. has been recognized in the Financial Times' list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for 2025, reflecting its significant revenue growth over the past two years. The company, which specializes in advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial applications, including material handling and airport ground support, attributes its success to its dedicated team and strategic partnerships. CEO Krishna Vanka emphasized the company's commitment to delivering efficient and sustainable energy solutions, while CFO Kevin Royal noted the strong market validation of their offerings. The recognition follows several major product deployments and highlights Flux Power's role in the transition to lithium-ion technology among various industries, as it continues to support customers in modernizing their fleets and achieving sustainability goals.

Potential Positives

Flux Power Holdings Inc. has been recognized in the Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025, highlighting the company's impressive revenue growth and market presence.

This recognition serves as strong market validation of Flux Power’s advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions, enhancing credibility with potential customers and investors.

The press release underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency, positioning it favorably in the growing demand for cleaner energy solutions across various industries.

Recent major customer deployments and increasing demand across key verticals indicate a solid market trajectory for Flux Power, suggesting continued business growth and expansion opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive recognition in the Financial Times, the press release includes a substantial disclaimer regarding numerous risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance, causing potential investor concern.

The mention of Flux Power's ability to continue as a going concern raises questions about the company's financial stability and long-term viability in a competitive market.

The forward-looking statements highlight various operational challenges, including reliance on capital access, raw materials procurement, and customer demand, which could hinder growth and profitability.

FAQ

What recognition did Flux Power receive in 2025?

Flux Power was included in the Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025.

How does Flux Power contribute to sustainability?

Flux Power’s lithium-ion solutions reduce CO2 emissions and assist customers in meeting sustainability and ESG goals.

What sectors does Flux Power serve?

Flux Power provides energy solutions for material handling, airport ground support equipment, and stationary energy storage sectors.

Who commented on Flux Power's inclusion in the growth list?

CEO Krishna Vanka and CFO Kevin Royal provided comments highlighting the company's growth and market validation.

What technologies does Flux Power offer?

Flux Power offers advanced lithium-ion battery packs with integrated telemetry and energy management tools for efficient operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLUX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FLUX Data Alerts

$FLUX insiders have traded $FLUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD F DUTT sold 7,467 shares for an estimated $12,439

JEFFREY CURTIS MASON (Vice President of Operations) sold 568 shares for an estimated $946

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FLUX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLUX forecast page.

$FLUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $4.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



VISTA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for the electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced its inclusion in the







Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025







. The annual ranking, compiled in collaboration with Statista, highlights the top-performing companies across North and South America based on revenue growth over a two-year period.





Flux Power’s inclusion on the list underscores the company’s continued expansion and momentum in delivering intelligent, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions to industrial sectors, including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary storage.





“Our placement on this list is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our entire team,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power. “We are driving a cleaner future by expanding our partner ecosystem with integrated telemetry, delivering reliable, scalable energy solutions that enhance operational performance while lowering emissions. As more customers in multiple verticals transition to lithium-ion, Flux Power is proud to stand at the forefront of this transformation.”





Kevin Royal, CFO of Flux Power, added, “This recognition reflects strong market validation of our advanced energy solutions. With new executive leadership in place, we’re focused on driving operational efficiency and accelerating adoption across key industries. As we expand our technology and service capabilities, we are well positioned with both longstanding partners and emerging markets.”





This achievement follows a series of major customer deployments and increasing demand across key verticals. With an expanding portfolio of lithium-ion energy solutions, integrated telemetry, and energy management tools, Flux Power continues to help customers modernize their fleets, reduce total cost of ownership and meet ambitious sustainability goals.







About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.







Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors, including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better-performing, lower-cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains projections and other “forward-looking statements” relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern. Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis,; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at





www.sec.gov/edgar





. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.





Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.







Follow us at:







Blog:





Flux Power Blog









News:





Flux Power News









Twitter:





@Flux__Power









LinkedIn:





Flux Power











Contacts









Media & Investor Relations:











media@fluxpower.com













info@fluxpower.com











External Investor Relations:







Leanne Sievers | Joel Achramowicz





Shelton Group









flux-ir@sheltongroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.