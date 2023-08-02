Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 11.56

The average one-year price target for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) has been revised to 11.56 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 10.96 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.33% from the latest reported closing price of 5.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flux Power Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 0.16%, a decrease of 89.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 5,796K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 3,186K shares representing 19.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 117,412.90% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 381K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 8.57% over the last quarter.

FORH - Formidable ETF holds 380K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 22.44% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 245K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flux Power Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

