Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Flux Power Holdings (NasdaqCM:FLUX) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 433.33% from the latest reported closing price of $1.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flux Power Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUX is 0.01%, an increase of 91.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 5,990K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formidable Asset Management holds 2,862K shares representing 13.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 64.03% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 653K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 480K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 60.65% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 294K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUX by 78.65% over the last quarter.

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