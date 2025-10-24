Is Flux Power (FLUX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLUX's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FLUX has returned 318.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Affirm Holdings (AFRM). The stock is up 24% year-to-date.

In Affirm Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.1% so far this year, meaning that FLUX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Affirm Holdings, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 168-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved +19.2% so far this year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. and Affirm Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

