Is Flux Power (FLUX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLUX's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FLUX has gained about 208.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.8%. This means that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

MongoDB (MDB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.8%.

Over the past three months, MongoDB's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.3% so far this year, meaning that FLUX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MongoDB belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 169-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flux Power Holdings, Inc. and MongoDB as they could maintain their solid performance.

