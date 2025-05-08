FLUX POWER Earnings Results: $FLUX Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUX POWER ($FLUX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $16,739,999, missing estimates of $16,829,184 by $-89,185.
FLUX POWER Insider Trading Activity
FLUX POWER insiders have traded $FLUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD F DUTT sold 7,467 shares for an estimated $12,439
- JEFFREY CURTIS MASON (Vice President of Operations) sold 568 shares for an estimated $946
FLUX POWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of FLUX POWER stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORMIDABLE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 388,889 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $668,889
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 115,355 shares (+694.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,260
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 89,394 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,242
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 35,826 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,605
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 34,674 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,784
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 27,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,096
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 20,000 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,600
