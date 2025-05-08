FLUX POWER Earnings Results: $FLUX Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUX POWER ($FLUX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $16,739,999, missing estimates of $16,829,184 by $-89,185.

FLUX POWER Insider Trading Activity

FLUX POWER insiders have traded $FLUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD F DUTT sold 7,467 shares for an estimated $12,439

JEFFREY CURTIS MASON (Vice President of Operations) sold 568 shares for an estimated $946

FLUX POWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of FLUX POWER stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

