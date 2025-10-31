Flux Power Drops 35% After $9.6 Mln Share Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) fell 34.97% to $2.38, down $1.28, after announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.8 million shares at $2.50 each, expected to raise approximately $9.6 million in gross proceeds.

FLUX opened at approximately $3.45, reached a high of $3.50, and a low of $2.35, compared to the previous close of $3.66. Trading volume surged sharply above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $2.10 - $8.40.

