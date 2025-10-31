Markets
FLUX

Flux Power Drops 35% After $9.6 Mln Share Offering Announcement

October 31, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) fell 34.97% to $2.38, down $1.28, after announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.8 million shares at $2.50 each, expected to raise approximately $9.6 million in gross proceeds.

FLUX opened at approximately $3.45, reached a high of $3.50, and a low of $2.35, compared to the previous close of $3.66. Trading volume surged sharply above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $2.10 - $8.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.