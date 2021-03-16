World Markets
PYPL

Flutterwave teams up with PayPal on African payments

Contributors
Alexis Akwagyiram Reuters
Chijioke Ohuocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Fintech company Flutterwave has teamed up with U.S. payments giant PayPal to enable PayPal customers pay African merchants through its platform, the Africa-focused payments firm said on Tuesday.

By Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, March 16 (Reuters) - Fintech company Flutterwave has teamed up with U.S. payments giant PayPal PYPL.O to enable PayPal customers pay African merchants through its platform, the Africa-focused payments firm said on Tuesday.

The collaboration will connect small and medium enterprises with the more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally, Flutterwave said, eliminating the barrier to cross-border commerce.

Flutterwave's integration with PayPal will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide, it said in a statement.

Online payments got a boost with the COVID-19 pandemic as people rely on mobile apps for shopping and paying bills.

Like other companies in the digital payments sector, San Jose, California-based PayPal has profited from the boom in online transactions that pushed more business into the virtual realm.

Flutterwave has said it is positioning to be an African payment platform for multinationals entering new markets. Founded in 2016 by Nigerians and headquartered in San Francisco, the firm has processed over 140 million transactions.

CEO and co-founder Olugbenga Agboola told Reuters last week that Flutterwave could consider a New York listing after it raised $170 million from investors to expand its customer base, pushing its valuation up to more than $1 billion.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha in Abuja Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Evans)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    Mar 8, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular