Flutter welcomes new UK gambling laws as 'significant moment' for sector

DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Flutter FLTRF.I, the world's largest online betting company, said it welcomed the planned publication on Thursday of long-awaited British government proposals to crack down on problem gambling.

"We welcome the publication of the White Paper, which marks a significant moment for the UK gambling sector. Whilst we will need to review the detail of the proposals once published, we believe proactive change will lead to a better future for our industry," Chief Executive Peter Jackson said in a statement.

Jackson added that the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet owner had already introduced "industry-leading" safer gambling controls, including mandatory deposit limits for customers under 25, reducing online slots staking limits to 10 pounds per spin and investing in safer gambling operational capabilities.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Sarah Young)

