Flutter to list in New York in January

December 08, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gambling group Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L said on Friday it was working towards an effective listing date of Jan. 29 for its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange and also plans to cancel its secondary listing in Dublin the same day.

Europe's STOXX decided to remove Dublin-based Flutter from the EUROSTOXX index from Dec. 18, the company said, adding that its listing on the London Stock Exchange will not be affected by the U.S. debut.

The date for New York listing was subject to the public filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said.

The online betting firm has been working on plans to list in the U.S. since the start of the year.

US Markets
Reuters
