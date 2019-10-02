Flutter Stock Soars As Paddy Power Owner Agrees Merger With Stars Group

U.K. betting giant Flutter has agreed to buy Canadian online gaming company The Stars Group, creating the world’s largest online betting operator.

Flutter, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, said the merger with the Sky Bet and PokerStars owner, would leave it ideally placed to capitalise on the booming U.S. sports betting industry.

The company’s stock soared 15% in early trading on Wednesday.

The back story. Since the Supreme Court relaxed a federal law that banned sports betting in May last year, the industry’s heavyweights have been clamoring to make the most of the opportunities ahead.

Sports betting is now legal in 11 U.S. states, with others at various stages of legislation.

Flutter, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, wasted little time, buying U.S. fantasy sports provider FanDuel shortly after the Supreme Court decision.

Revenue climbed 18% to £1 billion in the first half of the year, partly due to FanDuel’s 50% market share in New Jersey, where online gambling is legal.

The company has since launched online betting in Pennsylvania, and said it was poised to move into more states pending legislation.

GVC, William Hill and 888 have also all made major moves to get in on the action.

Canadian gaming company The Stars Group, whose brands include PokerStars, acquired Sky Betting and Gaming in July last year for $4.7 billion - increasing its exposure to sports betting, which makes up the majority of Sky Bet’s revenue.

The Stars Group also has a partnership with FOX Sports for the newly-launched FOX Bet, an online and mobile sports-betting platform.

What’s new. Flutter Entertainment said it had agreed to buy The Stars Group, owner of Sky Bet, in an all-share deal that would create a global betting giant.

The company said the combined group’s revenue would have been £3.8 billion in 2018, making it the world’s largest online betting company. It expects cost synergies to reach an annual £140 million.

Once completed, Flutter shareholders would own 54.64%, while Stars investors would hold 45.36%.

The combined group’s core markets would remain the U.K., Ireland and Australia but Flutter said it was “ideally positioned” to pursue the growing opportunities in the U.S.

It would also see Flutter enter into third-party arrangements with Fox Sports, Fastball Holdings and Boyd Interactive Gaming.

Looking ahead. As U.K. betting firms rush to partner with their U.S. counterparts to make the most of the booming sports betting industry across the atlantic, Flutter may have just won big.

Regulatory pressures in the U.K., including rules slashing the minimum wager on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to £2, have hit the industry hard. But the U.S. boom could more than make up for it - if the gamble pays off.

