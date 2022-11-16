US Markets

Flutter sees five-fold jump in revenue at U.S. Fanduel unit long term

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 16, 2022 — 02:48 pm EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Flutter FLTRF.L sees revenue at its rapidly growing and market leading U.S. Fanduel business jumping by 4.5 to 5-times over the long term, the world's largest online betting firm said on Wednesday.

Flutter, which upgraded its full-year revenue guidance for Fanduel to between $2.95 billion to $3.2 billion last week, told investors that it expects the overall value of the U.S. sports betting and online gaming market to rise to $40.5 billion by 2030 from $9 billion currently.

"We do believe that we'll be on that high end of the range - five times," Fanduel Chief Executive Amy Howe said at an investor day, adding that Fanduel was "incredibly confident" of turning a profit for the first time in 2023.

