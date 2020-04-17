US Markets

Flutter says revenues more resilient than expected to sports shutdown

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment said revenues had been more resilient to coronavirus disruption than expected, with the U.S. gaming market and continued Australian horse racing partly offsetting a global sports events shutdown.

The Irish betting group estimated a month ago that it would take at least a 90 to 110 million pound ($112 million-$137 million) hit to its full-year earnings if curbs on sports fixtures remained in place until the end of August.

It said on Friday that group revenue has declined by 32% year-on-year since the suspension of UK and Irish horse racing last month. Group revenue grew 16% in the first quarter despite the disruption to major sports events from mid-March.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

