Flutter rallies after Chancellor of the Exchequer budget contains no tax hikes

Shares of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) are moving higher after British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget. The stocks of UK gambling stocks moved higher after the budget did not include tax increases for gambling companies. The budget has “no change to working people’s payslips as income tax, employee national insurance and VAT stay the same, but businesses and the wealthiest asked to pay more,” Reeves said in a statement. Shares of Flutter are up 4% to $237.22 in morning trading.

