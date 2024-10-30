News & Insights

Stocks

Flutter rallies after Chancellor of the Exchequer budget contains no tax hikes

October 30, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) are moving higher after British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget. The stocks of UK gambling stocks moved higher after the budget did not include tax increases for gambling companies. The budget has “no change to working people’s payslips as income tax, employee national insurance and VAT stay the same, but businesses and the wealthiest asked to pay more,” Reeves said in a statement. Shares of Flutter are up 4% to $237.22 in morning trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.