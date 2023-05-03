Flutter Q1 revenues jump 29% as U.S. races ahead again

DUBLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Flutter FLTRF.I grew its revenue by 29% on a pro-forma basis in the first quarter, driven by a 92% jump in its fast growing U.S. unit that the world's largest online betting company said remained firmly on track to turn a profit in 2023.

The Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet owner also expanded its revenue by 17% and average monthly players by 11% year-on-year in the UK and Ireland, which it said reflected the reshaping of its second-largest division to focus on customer growth.

Revenue also rose 69% on a constant currency basis in its international division, where Flutter said the recently acquired Italian gaming operator Sisal performed exceptionally well. Revenue fell 4% in Australia.

Led by its Fanduel brand, Flutter maintained its leading 50% share of the U.S. sports betting market and increased its slice of the iGaming market to 23% from 21% three months earlier.

The Dublin-based firm forecast in November that Fanduel's revenue would jump to around $15 billion over the long term - twice Flutter's entire revenue last year - as more states allow sports betting following the 2018 lifting of a nationwide ban.

The U.S. business made a loss of $313 million last year as Flutter continued to invest heavily on expansion.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

