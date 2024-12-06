Flutter price target raised to 26,000 GBp from 22,000 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to 26,000 GBp from 22,000 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
