Flutter price target raised to 23,200 GBp from 20,300 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to 23,200 GBp from 20,300 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLUT:
- Flutter Entertainment Starts Strategic Share Buyback
- Third Point exits Alphabet, cuts stakes in Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple
- Tiger Global take new stake in Flutter, cuts stake in Uber
- Flutter price target raised to 28,100 GBp from 27,700 GBp at JPMorgan
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $310 from $300 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.