Flutter, Fox to close betting platform FOX Bet

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Online betting firm Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L and broadcaster Fox Corporation FOXA.O will close U.S. sports betting platform FOX Bet, the companies said on Monday.

Flutter, the world's largest online betting company, owns the market leading Fanduel brand in the U.S. and has said that FOX Bet contributed less than 3% to its revenue of 2.6 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) in the fast growing U.S. market last year.

Flutter is aiming to return to profit this year after a $313 million U.S. loss in 2022.

The FOX Bet and PokerStars brands were responsible for $91 million of that loss and Flutter chief Peter Jackson said in March he expects "between half and two-thirds of that to go away" if FOX Bet was no longer operational.

A profitable year would likely make the Dublin-based firm the first operator to turn a profit in the U.S. following the 2018 lifting of a nationwide ban on sports betting.

A phased closure of FOX Bet's operations will take place between July 31 and Aug. 31, the companies said.

FOX will retain future use of the FOX and FOX Bet brands, including FOX Bet Super 6, and said it intends to launch a new FOX Super 6 game later this summer.

Fox partnered with Canadian online gambling company The Stars Group to launch Fox Bet in 2019. Flutter agreed to buy The Stars Group later that year.

FOX will continue to hold its option to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel in addition to its 2.5% stake in Flutter.

($1 = 0.7779 pounds)

